Hamas video shows fighters with captive Israeli children: Report

HolitEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

A screengrab taken from the video. Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

A caption during the video says it was filmed at Holit. It is one of Israeli border communities stormed by Hamas killing hundreds of people.

A video from Hamas, released on Friday (October 13), showed militants with Israeli children they had captured during the armed group's cross-border attack, said Reuters. Israel has been alleging that the Palestinians had slain children.

The video reportedly shows balaclava-clad militants who are bandaging the foot of an Israeli child while others can be seen carrying infants. A caption during the video says it was filmed at Holit. It is one of Israeli border communities stormed by Hamas killing hundreds of people.

"See the mercy in our hearts, here are the children, we did not kill them as you do,” an unnamed militant in the video said.

Holit, is a kibbutz or communal farm located just 2 kilometre (1.2 miles) from Gaza. It was one of the targets during Hamas' surrise attack on October 7.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has also released on social media a picture of a dead infant in a pool of blood and the charred body of a child, part of an apparent effort to stoke global anger against the Gaza militants over the recent attack.

Since the surprise attack from Hamas, Israel has responded with most devastating air-strikes in its 75-year conflict with Palestinians. As of Saturday (Oct 14), at least 1300 people have been killed on Israeli side while at least 1800 deaths have occurred on Palestinian side.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

