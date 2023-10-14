Hamas video shows fighters with captive Israeli children: Report

A video from Hamas, released on Friday (October 13), showed militants with Israeli children they had captured during the armed group's cross-border attack, said Reuters. Israel has been alleging that the Palestinians had slain children.

The video reportedly shows balaclava-clad militants who are bandaging the foot of an Israeli child while others can be seen carrying infants. A caption during the video says it was filmed at Holit. It is one of Israeli border communities stormed by Hamas killing hundreds of people.

"See the mercy in our hearts, here are the children, we did not kill them as you do,” an unnamed militant in the video said.

Holit, is a kibbutz or communal farm located just 2 kilometre (1.2 miles) from Gaza. It was one of the targets during Hamas' surrise attack on October 7.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has also released on social media a picture of a dead infant in a pool of blood and the charred body of a child, part of an apparent effort to stoke global anger against the Gaza militants over the recent attack.

Since the surprise attack from Hamas, Israel has responded with most devastating air-strikes in its 75-year conflict with Palestinians. As of Saturday (Oct 14), at least 1300 people have been killed on Israeli side while at least 1800 deaths have occurred on Palestinian side.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.