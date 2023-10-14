Israel-Hamas war: As IDF tanks move into Gaza, Netanyahu says 'it will take time' to defeat Hamas
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: As Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) entered with tanks and infantry to purportedly "locate hostages", Israel PM Netanyahu said "it will take time" to eliminate Hamas.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in his latest address to the nation said: "We will eliminate Hamas, we will defeat Hamas. It will take time."
"This is just the beginning. Our enemies have only just begun to pay the price but I won't go into detail."
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.
