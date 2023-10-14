ugc_banner

Israel-Hamas war: As IDF tanks move into Gaza, Netanyahu says 'it will take time' to defeat Hamas

Tel AvivEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:21 AM IST

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photograph:(Reuters)

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: As Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) entered with tanks and infantry to purportedly "locate hostages", Israel PM Netanyahu said "it will take time" to eliminate Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in his latest address to the nation said: "We will eliminate Hamas, we will defeat Hamas. It will take time."

"This is just the beginning. Our enemies have only just begun to pay the price but I won't go into detail."

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.

