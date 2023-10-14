‘Top secret’ document reveals Hamas’ plan to target school and children

A ‘top secret’ document allegedly prepared by the terrorist group Hamas has revealed that it had a detailed plan ready to target elementary schools and a youth centre in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Sa'ad, and the plan involved killing “as many people as possible.”

The document, widely circulating in international media, was recovered from some of the bodies of slain terrorists by Israeli troops and first responders.

The document, which appears to be an attack plan labelled ‘top secret’ in Arabic, directed two trained units to surround and target villages and other civilian sites.

Details inside two-page attack plan

One page labelled “Top Secret” outlines a plan of attack for Kfar Sa’ad, saying “Combat unit 1” is directed to “contain the new Da’at school,” while “Combat unit 2” is to “collect hostages,” “search the Bnei Akiva youth center” and “search the old Da’at school.”

Another page labelled “Top Secret Maneuver” describes a plan for a Hamas unit to secure the east side of Kfar Sa’ad while a second unit controls the west. It says “kills as many as possible” and “capture hostages.” Other orders include surrounding a dining hall and holding hostages in it.

Watch: Israel-Palestine war: Israel releases photos of babies allegedly murdered by Hamas × Several documents are currently being examined by Israeli officials. It must be noted that surveillance footage captured on October 7 reveals tactics employed by Hamas militants actually aligned with those described in the ‘top secret’ document.

Documents contradict Hamas’ recent claims

This coordinated attack plan contradicts recent claims made by Hamas, denying responsibility for the death of children. A video released by Hamas on Friday showed armed terrorists feeding Israeli children who were taken hostage, including infants.

The Hamas documents, along with footage of the aftermath of the massacre and accounts from witnesses and first responders, paint a grim picture. Kibbutz Kfar Aza suffered severely in the unprecedented terrorist attack on the morning of Saturday, October 7.

In response to these events, Israel's military has issued a warning to the 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza, urging them to evacuate their homes. This comes as a clear indication that Israel is preparing to intensify its retaliatory actions against Hamas.

So far, 1,300 people have been killed on the Israeli side. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is also worsening, with dire warnings of a potential famine, and the Palestinian health ministry reporting a death toll of at least 1,900 people in Gaza.

