Australia poised to reject indigenous voice referendum to amend 122-year-old constitution

Australia is poised to face a significant setback in its reconciliation efforts with the Indigenous population as a proposal to recognise Indigenous people in the country's constitution is expected to be rejected by a wide margin on Saturday (Oct 14).

This comes as polls opened in the Oceania region in which Australians began voting on a referendum for Indigenous rights. According to the Australian broadcaster ABC, three states—New South Wales, Tasmania, and South Australia—are projected to vote "No" on the proposal.

This referendum is a hope, which now appears bleak, for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders who have been facing various challenges for centuries.

This spans from higher rates of illness, premature mortality and imprisonment in comparison to their more affluent white compatriots.

It is worth noting that in Australia, a successful referendum requires the approval of at least four out of the six states, along with a national majority.

The referendum question

Australians were asked to express their support or opposition on a ballot paper to a question that aimed to amend the 122-year-old constitution.

The proposed amendment sought to formally recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and establish an Indigenous advisory body known as the "Voice to Parliament," tasked with providing advice on Indigenous issues to the government.

With only 20.2 percent of the vote counted nationwide, the "No" campaign was leading with 55.1 percent compared to the "Yes" campaign's 44.9 percent.

Australia's Indigenous population, constituting 3.8 percent of the country's 26 million people, has a history of approximately 60,000 years on the land.

However, they are not mentioned in the current constitution and various socio-economic measures indicate they are among the most disadvantaged groups in the nation, reported Reuters.