Russia's top diplomat may talk with Hamas in Qatar over release of hostages held after deadly attack

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov may meet with Hamas officials in Qatar next week to talk to the militant group, media reports said. Their discussions will focus on the potential release of hostages who were captured by the militant group during their recent attack on Israel. This information was reported by the Russian state news agency RIA on Saturday (Oct 14). This comes as the US Secretary of State is also on a Shuttle diplomacy meeting with Arab leaders.

Bogdanov mentioned to RIA that he frequently travels to Qatar and typically holds meetings with Hamas representatives whenever he is there.

He said that maintaining contact with Hamas is a regular thing and given the current circumstances, such a meeting would be beneficial in addressing matters, including the release of hostages.

"If they wish, we always maintain contact. Moreover, in this situation, this (meeting) is useful for resolving practical issues, including the release of hostages," Bogdanov said.

Recent deadly attack by Hamas

Hamas recently carried out a highly destructive attack, marking one of the deadliest incidents in Israel's history.

This attack resulted in the loss of more than 1,300 lives and the abduction of numerous hostages who were taken to Gaza.

In response, Israel launched a series of extensive airstrikes, intensifying the ongoing 75-year conflict with the Palestinians. According to Gaza authorities, the airstrikes have caused the death of approximately 1,900 people.

Russia has drafted a resolution at the United Nations Security Council.

This resolution calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his concerns on Friday (Oct 13), warning that an anticipated Israeli ground assault on Gaza would result in an "absolutely unacceptable" level of civilian casualties.

Earlier, Putin also told visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani that he thinks that many people will "agree with me that this is a vivid example of the failure of United States policy in the Middle East."