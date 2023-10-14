WION Exclusive: Israeli survivor recounts terror at music festival

WION interviewed Guy Danon, a survivor of the Israeli Desert Rave attack. He details that the entire incident took place merely 3-4 kilometers away from the border and fence itself, with more than 3000 people at the venue.

Guy is an electrical engineer who went to celebrate his 27th birthday with his friends.

Early morning on October 7, the attack began with thousands of militants descending on the rave grounds in a well-organised plan with heavy ammunition and AK47s, firing away and capturing the ravegoers.

"Even when we went there, we heard of a terrorist breach. I thought it would be 3 or 4, maybe what? 10? But there were THOUSANDS. It was clear that it was very well organised," he said. He comments further that the videos and images of the attack do not do justice at all to the chaos that ensued.

There were police at the party but they did not seem to be armed, and they were not as armed well enough to deal with the attack. "No one thought at all that this could happen. They're truly monsters," he adds.

As soon as they saw the chaos, they ran immediately into their car, however, quickly realised that those who tried to escape in cars were getting shot first and people escaping in them were not surviving.

They got out of the cars and "ran into the woods away from the crowd so that we would draw less attraction, going opposite of the chaos." As they ran, Guy even told his friend, "I love you", in case they wouldn't survive the attack.

Guy escaped with three of his friends, and managed to stay hidden from the militants for nearly 8.5 hours under bushes. Between the four friends there was only one bottle of water, says, Guy, and "they were lucky to even have that."

While hiding, several members of the militant group passed them and they could hear the Hamas laughing and joking, clearly enjoying themselves.

With very little battery left, he texted his sister for help.

Whatsapp was not working and they "did not dare to call", only asking for help via SMS.

His sister managed to contact someone to send them for their rescue. Just as their battery was about to go out, around 4:30 their rescuer, Oz Davidian, risked his life to come and save them.

Guy believes that it was a miracle that they even got out and were rescued even as the attack continued.

