Indian PM Narendra Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Oct 14) announced India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, saying the country will leave "no stone unturned" to successfully host the quadrennial event.

PM Modi made the remarks at the 141st International Olympic Committee session, currently being held in the western Indian city of Mumbai.

"India is eager to organise Olympics in the country. India will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organisation of the Olympics in 2036, this is the dream of the 140 crore Indians," said PM Modi. #WATCH | Mumbai | At the 141st IOC Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "India is eager to organise Olympics in the country. India will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organisation of the Olympics in 2036, this is the dream of the 140 cr… pic.twitter.com/qLPc9CrNuF — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023 × Although PM Modi did not mention which city or state would host the Olympics in India, media reports have claimed that Ahmedabad, the capital city of the PM's home state Gujarat is likely to bid for the event.

The IOC session has been monumental, especially for India as the country's most popular sport - cricket, has already been included in the Olympics and will be played in the 2028 iteration, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles.

The IOC president, Thomas Bach, called the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympics a "win-win" for all sides.

Move lauded by Indians

Netizens lauded the move by the Indian government and said it had the capability to complete change the sporting culture of the country.

"Good to see India finally bidding for Olympics actively. Delhi CWG in 2010 had great impact on Indian psyche with regards to sports, Olympics at home would do 10x that," said one user.

"Only he can pitch for #India so correctly and deservingly. As the largest democracy India must be given the opportunity to organise #Olympics," added another.

Meanwhile, a third said: "Finally...India is serious for hosting 2036 Olympics Game."

New bidding process

Notably, IOC after its recent reforms has enshrined a new bidding process away from the traditional method. Under the new process, after the interested countries place their proposal of interest, the IOC's Future Host Commission will identify and propose its preferred candidate to the Executive Board.

The Executive Board can then enter targeted dialogue with a bid and then decide whether to recommend that a proposal be brought to a vote at an IOC Session.

(With inputs from agencies)