New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins concedes election defeat
Story highlights
Hipkins, who replaced Jacinda Ardern this year, said he was "not in a position to form a government" and had congratulated incoming conservative premier Chris Luxon.
Hipkins, who replaced Jacinda Ardern this year, said he was "not in a position to form a government" and had congratulated incoming conservative premier Chris Luxon.
New Zealand voted for a change of government, on Saturday (Oct 14), with incumbent Prime Minister Chris Hipkins conceding his centre-left Labour party's six years in power were over.
Hipkins, who replaced Jacinda Ardern this year, said he was "not in a position to form a government" and had congratulated incoming conservative premier Chris Luxon.
(With inputs from agencies)