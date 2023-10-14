ugc_banner

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins concedes election defeat

Updated: Oct 14, 2023

Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins speaks at the New Zealand Labour Party’s election campaign launch event in Auckland, New Zealand, September 2, 2023 Photograph:(Reuters)

Hipkins, who replaced Jacinda Ardern this year, said he was "not in a position to form a government" and had congratulated incoming conservative premier Chris Luxon.

New Zealand voted for a change of government, on Saturday (Oct 14), with incumbent Prime Minister Chris Hipkins conceding his centre-left Labour party's six years in power were over. 

