Israel-Hamas war: Israeli army claims to have killed Hamas commander who led attack

The Israeli army claims to have killed a commander in Hamas’ commando forces, on Saturday (Oct 14) which they say led the deadly attack on southern Israel, last week. This comes after Israel said that it killed a senior commander of Hamas who headed their aerial operations in Gaza City.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the Palestinian military group member Ali Qadhi, a company commander in the so-called Nukhba unit, was killed in a drone strike following intelligence efforts by the Shin Bet security agency and Israel’s military intelligence directorate.

Qadhi “led a terrorist attack in the settlements surrounding Gaza last weekend,” said the IDF. According to the Israeli army, Qadhi was arrested by Israel in 2005 over the “kidnapping and murder of Israelis” and was released to the Gaza Strip as a part of the Gilad Shalit deal in 2011.



However, the statement did not specify the location or timing of the strike. A Hamas official told AFP the Palestinian group had "no comment" about the Israeli claim but speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Qadi, 37, was a unit commander in the elite Hamas force.

On October 7, Hamas militants broke through the militarised security barrier around the Gaza Strip and killed at least 1,300 people in southern Israel.

Israeli strike eliminates Murad Abu Murad

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli army also said that they killed Murad Abu Murad over the past day when fighter jets struck an operational centre of Hamas from where the group carried out its “aerial activity.”

However, there was no immediate confirmation from Hamas.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas took Israel by surprise last week marking the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

More than 2,200 people have been killed in Gaza, a week since Hamas launched its attack, triggering retaliatory Israeli bombardment. Additionally, more than 1,300 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, the United Nations said Saturday (Oct 14).

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

