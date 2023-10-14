Ind vs Pak: Arijit, Sunidhi and others gave impressive performance at pre-match ceremony - watch
Story highlights
Arijit enthralled the audience as he took the stage and performed songs like ''Tum Kya Mile'' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and ''Lehra Do'' from 83, among others. Followed by Arijit, Sunidhi, Shankar and Sukhwinder took centre stage.
Arijit enthralled the audience as he took the stage and performed songs like ''Tum Kya Mile'' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and ''Lehra Do'' from 83, among others. Followed by Arijit, Sunidhi, Shankar and Sukhwinder took centre stage.
India vs Pakistan, the most-awaited match of the ICC World Cup 2023, is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Saturday (Oct 14), the match started with a high-beat performance by singers Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh.
Setting the mood of the jam-packed venue, Arijit, Sunidhi, Shankar, and Sukhwinder performed their chart-topping hits.
trending now
Arijit enthralled the audience as he took the stage and performed songs like ''Tum Kya Mile'' and ''Ghumka'' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and ''Lehra Do'' from 83, among others. Followed by Arijit, Sunidhi, Shankar and Sukhwinder took centre stage.
Sunidhi Chauhan, wearing the silver jumpsuit, took the stage on Saturday and made the audience groove with her high-beat, energetic performance. Meanwhile, Shankar and Suhkwinder sang hits like ''Rind Posh Maal'' from Mission Kashmir and ''Jai Ho'' from Slumdog Millionaire, among others.
The videos of the opening ceremony have gone viral on social media.
recommended stories
recommended stories
Check out the netizens reaction below:
IND vs PAK Pre Match Show in Pics— Shivam शिवम (@shivamsport) October 14, 2023
Musical Program at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.#INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #NarendraModiStadium #arinitsingh #shankarmahadev #sunidhichauhan #cricket #ViratKohli𓃵 #rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/KVBiKLH5Ks
Glimpse of Arijit Singh's performance at Narendra Modi stadium 🔥#INDvsPAK #ArijitSinghpic.twitter.com/B4CpnqwTJq— Mufa Kohli (@MufaKohli) October 14, 2023
Arijit Singh singing Chaleya, what jhumka and heeriya at the #INDvsPAK pre-match ceremony 🔥#ArijitSingh #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/dSWZ3isc0j— 𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐅🪄 (@iRavenousX) October 14, 2023
Arijit Singh Tum Kya Mile Live.#INDvsPAK #ArijitSinghpic.twitter.com/v8ZkgfpzFa— CHITTARANJAN (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) October 14, 2023
IND vs PAK Pre Match Show in Pics— Shivam शिवम (@shivamsport) October 14, 2023
Musical Program at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.#INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #NarendraModiStadium #arinitsingh #shankarmahadev #sunidhichauhan #cricket #ViratKohli𓃵 #rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/KVBiKLH5Ks
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.