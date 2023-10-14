ugc_banner

Ind vs Pak: Arijit, Sunidhi and others gave impressive performance at pre-match ceremony - watch

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Oct 14, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Arijit enthralled the audience as he took the stage and performed songs like ''Tum Kya Mile'' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and ''Lehra Do'' from 83, among others. Followed by Arijit, Sunidhi, Shankar and Sukhwinder took centre stage.

India vs Pakistan, the most-awaited match of the ICC World Cup 2023, is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Saturday (Oct 14), the match started with a high-beat performance by singers Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh.

Setting the mood of the jam-packed venue, Arijit, Sunidhi, Shankar, and Sukhwinder performed their chart-topping hits.

Arijit enthralled the audience as he took the stage and performed songs like ''Tum Kya Mile'' and ''Ghumka'' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and ''Lehra Do'' from 83, among others. Followed by Arijit, Sunidhi, Shankar and Sukhwinder took centre stage.

Sunidhi Chauhan, wearing the silver jumpsuit, took the stage on Saturday and made the audience groove with her high-beat, energetic performance. Meanwhile, Shankar and Suhkwinder sang hits like ''Rind Posh Maal'' from Mission Kashmir and ''Jai Ho'' from Slumdog Millionaire, among others.

The videos of the opening ceremony have gone viral on social media. 

Check out the netizens reaction below:

