IND vs PAK Live score catch ball by ball commentary, India vs Pakistan full scorecard, Toss at 1:30 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Oct 14). Both teams are unbeaten after their opening two games and one of them is sure to concede their first encounter today in front of a jam-packed stadium. India lead Pakistan 7-0 in the head-to-head battle in the ODI World Cup history. Will the script remain the same or will Babar Azam-led Pakistan triumph over Rohit Sharma-led Team India? One thing is for sure, it is going to be a blockbuster tie.
A blockbuster tie is on cards in the CWC 2023 edition as match 12 sees arch-rivals India lock horns with Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Who is winning this folks???