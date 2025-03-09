The Israeli military confirmed it carried out an airstrike targeting militants in Gaza ahead of the ceasefire negotiation.

‘For attempting to plant explosive device’: Israeli strike kills two in Gaza ahead of ceasefire negotiation

The Israeli military has confirmed it carried out an airstrike on Sunday (March 9), targeting militants who were attempting to plant an explosive device in northern Gaza.

'Rubbing hands with glee': Trump's Russia reset raises espionage risk as US considers allowing diplomats back in

The Trump administration is in discussions with Moscow about allowing Russian diplomats back into the United States, potentially reversing years of tit-for-tat expulsions.

Hamas confirms multiple meetings with US on Gaza ceasefire deal

The political advisor to the Hamas chief, Taher Al-Nono, confirmed that multiple meetings occurred between Hamas leaders and US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler, according to news agency Reuters.

Elon Musk pushes for US to exit NATO; 'Doesn’t make sense...'

Elon Musk has pressed for the United States' withdrawal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), questioning the logic of America shouldering the cost of Europe's defence.

‘My Starlink is backbone of Ukrainian army’: Elon Musk warns Kyiv would collapse if he ‘turned it off’

Elon Musk, who co-chairs the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), issued a warning on Sunday (Mar 9) that the frontline of Ukraine's defence system will collapse if he shuts down his Starlink satellite internet system.

Liars in Trump’s immigration department? DHS performs polygraph tests on staff to ‘prosecute’ raid ‘leaks’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Donald Trump administration is reportedly conducting polygraph tests on its employees to uncover leaks about immigration enforcement operations.

India strongly condemns ‘despicable act’ of Hindu temple vandalisation in California

India on Sunday (Mar 9) strongly condemned the recent vandalising of a Hindu temple in the US, calling for local authorities to take action in the matter.

‘Do not travel’: US warns citizens against travelling to Pakistan’s key areas over ‘increased risk’

The United States has issued an advisory on Friday (Mar 7), warning its citizens against travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provinces in Pakistan. The travel advisory also cautioned on travel to the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

When Amanda Seyfried had an embarassing wardrobe malfunction and her 'bo*** were just out'

Amanda Seyfried will never forget the Crtics Choice Awards 2023 when she had the most “embarrassing” episode of wardrobe malfunction and that too in front of Glen Powell.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma completes first-ever fifty in ICC finals

Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed his fifty in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. Playing his 11th ICC final across formats, Rohit’s previous best was 47 against Australia in the CWC 2023 final; he surpassed it and hit his first ICC final fifty. The right-handed opener took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners at the start, smashing them for fours and sixes for fun.