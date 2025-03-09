India on Sunday (Mar 9) strongly condemned the recent vandalising of a Hindu Temple in the US, calling for local authorities to take action in the matter.

One of California’s largest Hindu temples, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, was defaced with anti-India messages in yet another hate crime against the Hindu community in the US.

India condemns vandilisation of Hindu temple

In response to the incident, the Official Spokesperson of India's external affairs ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, said, “We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms.”

“We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship,” the ministry statement said.

Our response to media queries regarding vandalism at a Hindu Temple in California:



🔗 https://t.co/8H25kCdwhY pic.twitter.com/H59bYxq7qZ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 9, 2025

Hindu organisations express outrage

The vandalisation of the Hindu Temple in California has sparked widespread outrage from Hindu organisations.

The BAPS stated that it stands against hate, adding that the community will ensure peace and compassion prevail.

“In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail,” the BAPS said in an X post.

In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace… — BAPS Public Affairs (@BAPS_PubAffairs) March 8, 2025

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) highlighted in an X post that the vandalism happened just days before a ‘Khalistan referendum’ was planned in Los Angeles, raising concerns about the religious tensions.

The post further listed 10 Hindu temples that were vandalised or burgled in the last few years, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)