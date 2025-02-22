Newly appointed director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel who officially took oath on Friday (Feb 21) on the Bhagavad Gita has sparked discussions.

His decision to take the oath on the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita, has drawn parallels to his past criticism of Western media coverage of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Kash Patel has been confirmed as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after a narrow US Senate vote of 51-49.

Kash Patel takes stance on Ram Temple

Although Kash Patel has regularly affirmed his love for the United States and his commitment towards America, he also once took a strong stance against major Western media organisations regarding Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Several media outlets framed the Ram Temple’s consecration on January 22, 2024, as a symbol of rising Hindu nationalism. However, Kash Patel lashed out at this narrative, criticising the reports for fixating on the Babri Masjid demolition dispute while overlooking the site's deep-rooted Hindu heritage.

He accused major Western media organisations of focusing only on the last 50 years of history while ignoring the preceding 500 years.

"To bring things really up to date, the opening of Ram's temple, when PM Modi went there, all Washington newspapers only covered the last 50 years of history. They forgot the 500 preceding years. Whether or not you are Hindu or Muslim, there was a Hindu temple there for one of the quintessential gods in the Hindu pantheon in 1500 that was toppled, and they have been trying to get it back for 500 years," The Times of India quoted Kash Patel as saying.

“Disinformation campaign”

He described the US media's coverage as a “disinformation campaign”.

"But the Washington establishment forgot that part of history to put on what I believe is a disinformation campaign that's harmful to India and the PM's (Narendra Modi) position. They're using that because I think they liken Trump and Modi as similar figures and the establishment class in Washington doesn't want that to be the case," Patel added.

Patel’s commitment to Hindu heritage

Patel played a key role in crafting Donald Trump's speech during his visit to Ahmedabad, India, ensuring it resonated with the local audience. Patel reportedly added references to iconic Indian figures Sachin Tendulkar and Swami Vivekananda, aiming to strike a chord with the audience.

Notably, Kash Patel has not shied away from showing his Hindu traditionalism. During his Senate confirmation hearing as well, he had touched his parents' feet, a gesture which is considered as a sign of respect in Indian culture. He even included the chant of 'Jai Shri Krishna' in his closing statement at the Senate, reaffirming his faith in his cultural and spiritual roots.

