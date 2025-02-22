Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seems to have lost this round and seems to have given in to US President Donald Trump's demands to give America access to his country's critical mineral deposits.

As per reports, Zelensky, in a nightly video address on Friday (Feb 21) revealed that American and Ukrainian negotiators were working on a draft settlement. This could signal an imminent deal.

What did Zelensky say?

In his nightly address, the Ukrainian president said that he was hoping for "a fair result" in the potential agreement with Trump's America.

This could potentially be a sign that Trump has won this round and has managed to bend the Ukrainian war leader to his will.

"This is an agreement that can add value to our relationship, and the main thing is to work out the details so that it can work. I hope for a result — a fair result," said Zelensky. However, he did not specify which agreement he's referring to, this means it could be something other than the mineral(s) one.

Today, Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a draft agreement between our governments. This agreement can add value to our relations—what matters most is getting the details right to ensure it truly works.



I look forward to a just results. pic.twitter.com/o9jbiiiJTq — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 21, 2025

This is a far cry from his hard stance earlier this week, when he said he would not "sell" Ukraine in any deal with the United States.

What is the critical minerals deal?

Trump is seeking compensation for the tens of billions the US gave to Ukraine, under his predecessor Joe Biden's term. It must be noted that this money was aid and not a loan.

Under Biden, Washington has been Kyiv's most important financial, military and political backer in the three years since Russia invaded the nation in February 2022.

Now, Trump is seeking to change the terms of the US aid. He insists that American taxpayers need something in return: Ukraine's vast mineral deposits.

(With inputs from agencies)