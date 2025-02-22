US has been pressuring Kyiv to grant American firms access to Ukraine’s rare earth mineral reserves, even raising the possibility of cutting off Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service, news agency Reuters reported.

Starlink, owned by Musk’s SpaceX, is a vital communications tool for Ukraine, particularly its military operations.

The sources told Reuters that the issue was first raised after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's initial proposal.

US officials warned of ‘imminent shutoff’

According to a source familiar with the talks, the matter resurfaced during discussions on Thursday (Feb 20) between US special envoy Keith Kellogg and Zelensky. Ukraine was allegedly warned that Starlink access could be cut off if it did not agree to a mineral deal.

"Ukraine runs on Starlink. They consider it their North Star. Losing Starlink ... would be a massive blow," one source said.

Zelensky rejects US demand for $500 billion in minerals

The Trump administration reportedly sought $500 billion worth of Ukraine’s mineral wealth as repayment for US aid. However, Zelensky refused, citing a lack of security guarantees.

The US proposal would have given Washington and American companies control over 50% of Ukraine’s critical minerals, including graphite, uranium, titanium, and lithium, key resources for electric vehicle batteries and defence applications.

Growing rift between Trump and Zelensky

The mineral dispute has deepened tensions between Trump and Zelensky. On Wednesday, Trump called the Ukrainian leader “a dictator without elections” after Zelensky suggested Trump was influenced by Russian disinformation after US President claimed that Ukraine had started the war.

Despite the earlier rejection, the White House announced on Friday (Feb 21) that Ukraine would soon sign an agreement granting the US access to its mineral resources.

“Look, here’s the bottom line: President Zelensky is going to sign that deal, and you will see that in the very short term. And that is good for Ukraine,” Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Waltz told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Starlink’s role in Ukraine’s defence

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Musk has supplied thousands of Starlink terminals to Ukraine, ensuring military and civilian communication remains operational despite Russian attacks on infrastructure.

“Losing Starlink would be a game changer,” Melinda Haring, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council told Reuters, pointing out that Ukraine has reached a 1:1 parity with Russia in drone and artillery usage.

(With inputs from agencies)