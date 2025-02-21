US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg on Friday (Feb 21) praised his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "extensive and positive".

US envoy Kellogg met with Ukrainian leader on Thursday in Kyiv as the American diplomat is on a three-day visit to the war-torn country.

“A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine. Extensive and positive discussions with @ZelenskyyUa, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war, and his talented national security team,” he said.

This comes amid US President Donald Trump and Zelensky had a war of words, slamming each other over the Russia-Ukraine war.

The US envoy's remarks came a day after his meeting with Zelensky, after which the US side cancelled the joint press conference meeting with the Ukrainian president.

Trump accused Zelensky of being a "dictator" and blamed him for the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president said that Trump was living in a Russian "disinformation bubble".

'No alternative to work with Trump'

Polish president Andrzej Duda on Friday posted on X, saying that he had a phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Duda, who has been a supporter of Trump, told Zelensky in a "candid conversation" that "there is no other way to stop the bloodshed and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine except with the support of the United States.”

“For this reason, I suggested to President Zelenskyy to remain committed to the course of calm and constructive cooperation with @POTUS Donald Trump,” he said.

Polish President Duda said that he trusted that "goodwill and honesty form the foundation of the US negotiation strategy,” and had “no doubt” that Trump was “guided by a deep sense of responsibility for global stability and peace.”

The Polish president’s comments are one of the most supportive from any head of state or government in Europe after Trump’s recent criticism of Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)