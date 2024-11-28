Washington

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (Nov 27) announced retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to Ukraine.

Trump took to his Truth Social to announce the name while praising Kellogg for his previous works.

"I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in empathetic National Security roles in my first Administration. He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!" Trump wrote in his post on Truth Social.

Kellog was the chief of staff during Trump's first term in the White House from 2017-2021.

He was also the national security adviser of the then US Vice President Mike Pence.

Currently, the United States does not have any special envoy for Ukraine, this will be a newly established department when Trump takes power in his second term.

Ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been the central promise of Trump during his election campaigns. Although, the Republican never shared how he was planning to do it.

Kellogg's plan to end conflict

According to a Reuters report, Kellogg's plan to end the conflict is to free the battle lines at their prevailing locations and then force both sides to come on negotiations.

The report further claimed that Trump's former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, will also be a part of the plan.

As per Kellogg's strategy, the US will deny more American weapons and aid to Ukraine unless it comes to the table for peace talks.

On the other hand, the US would warn Russia saying if Moscow did not join the peace talks table, the US would increase the supply of American weapons to Ukraine.

The plan further asserts that Ukraine's NATO membership would be taken off.

Overall, the plan would not be appreciated by Ukraine as it would be forced to give Russia control of the eastern parts of Ukraine.

Moreover, some of the Republicans are also likely to protest the idea of giving more aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)