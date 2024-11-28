Washington DC, United States

Prominent cabinet nominees and appointees of United States President-elect Donald Trump received bomb threats and “swatting attacks,” said Trump’s transition team on Wednesday (Nov 27). The FBI said that it was carrying out an investigation into the matter.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” said Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, in a statement.

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” Leavitt added.

Swatting happens when a dangerous incident is falsely reported to law enforcement to provoke a response from the armed police.

The nominees were targeted by attacks ranging from bomb threats to swatting, said the spokesperson.

Those who were targeted included Matt Gaetz, Trump’s initial pick to serve as attorney general; former New York congressman Lee Zeldin, who has been tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency; New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick to serve as the next ambassador to the United Nations and Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, whom Trump chose to lead the Department of Labor.

President Biden monitors the situation, FBI investigates

White House spokesperson Saloni Sharma said that the officials had briefed US President Joe Biden about the situation and the White House has been in touch with Trump's transition team and federal law enforcement.

Biden “continues to monitor the situation closely,” said Sharma, and added that the president and his administration “condemn threats of political violence.”

Representative Elise Stefanik of New York also received a bomb threat, according to a statement by her office.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three-year-old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” said the office in a statement.

“New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism," it added.

Meanwhile, Zeldin said in a social media post on X,“A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message. My family and I were not home at the time and are safe.”

The Okaloosa County sheriff’s office took to Facebook to inform that they have “received notification of a bomb threat referencing former Congressman Matt Gaetz’s supposed mailbox at a home in the Niceville area” on Wednesday (Nov 27).

In a statement, the FBI said it is “aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees.”

(With inputs from agencies)