Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Feb 20) is meeting US envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv as the American diplomat is on a three-day visit to the war-torn country.

This comes after US President Donald Trump accused Zelensky of being a "dictator" and blamed him for the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president said that Trump was living in a Russian "disinformation bubble".

Press conference cancelled

Kellogg, a retired US general and a longtime advisor to Trump on security matters, cancelled the press conference, scheduled to be organised after his meeting with Zelensky. Kellogg would not be taking questions from the press, Ukrainian officials said.

They added that the US envoy would only come for a photocall and protocol handshake.

Kellogg's trip to Ukraine has coincided with recent heat between Trump and Zelensky, which has been raising questions about the US's relations with Ukraine.

This majorly came after the US held talks with Russia in Riyadh, without the presence of Kyiv.

Moreover, there are concerns that Kellogg has been sidelined from the Trump administration's negotiating team as he was not included in the US delegation, that held talks with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia.

Kellogg said that the US is conducting separate discussions on a potential peace deal with Russia and with Ukraine and that he is leading the US-Ukraine track and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, is in charge of the US-Russia track.

Following this, the two envoys will return to Washington and compare notes and examine the next steps.

Kellogg, while speaking from the city's railway station after arrival, said that his mission would be to "sit and listen" to Ukraine's concerns.

He added that he understood Ukraine's "need for security guarantees” in any postwar settlement.

