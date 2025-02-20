United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday (Feb 19) drew a comparison between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Winston Churchill, as he stepped in to defend the Ukrainian leader against US President Donald Trump's claims that he is "a dictator without elections."

Advertisment

Trump's controversial remarks followed Zelensky's accusation that the US president had fallen for Russian fake news. The US president recently also suggested that Ukraine, rather than Moscow, was responsible for the war that has raged since Russia's illegal invasion three years ago.

Also read | ‘Dictator Without Elections’: Trump blasts Zelensky after ‘disinformation’ dig, warns Ukraine could collapse

Starmer defends Zelensky

Advertisment

In the aftermath of Trump's comments, political leaders across the world, including Starmer have voiced their support for Zelensky. Downing Street confirmed that the UK Prime Minister held talks with the Ukrainian leader, reaffirming him as the "democratically elected leader" of Ukraine.

According to Number 10, Starmer also told Zelensky that suspending elections during wartime is "perfectly reasonable," citing Britain's own decision to do so during World War II. He also "stressed the need for everyone to work together," and reiterated "his support for the US-led efforts to get a lasting peace that deterred Russia from any future aggression".

However, as per Daily Mail, Downing Street or Starmer did not explicitly criticise Trump's remarks ahead of the UK PM's planned visit to Washington, where he is set to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with the American leader.

Advertisment

Also read | 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine': Canada's Trudeau says Kyiv should be part of US-Russia talks

Trump attacks Ukraine...again

Trump, meanwhile, took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to launch a scathing attack on Zelensky, Ukraine, and the billions of dollars in aid provided by the Biden administration. In a lengthy tirade, he wrote:"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the US and 'TRUMP,' will never be able to settle".

"I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues..." he added.

Also read | Trump blames Zelensky for Ukraine's war with Russia: 'You should have never started it'

The US president also insinuated that European nations had not contributed their fair share of support and suggested that Zelensky had played Biden "like a fiddle".

In a statement that could be interpreted as a veiled threat, he warned: "Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left".

In response to Trump’s 'dictator' claims, Zelensky pointed to polling data showing that 57 per cent of Ukrainians trust him. In Ukraine’s 2019 presidential elections, he won 73 per cent of the vote.

(With inputs from agencies)