US President Donald Trump blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Feb 19), labelling him a "dictator without elections." Trump warned that Zelensky “better move fast” or risk losing his country.

Trump’s comments followed Zelensky’s accusation that the US president was trapped in a "disinformation bubble" created by Russia. The Ukrainian leader made the comments during a press conference, where he also refuted Trump’s claim that most of Ukraine’s support comes from the US.

“The truth is somewhere else,” Zelensky said, while still expressing appreciation for American aid. He also dismissed Trump’s assertion that the US had provided Ukraine with $500 billion.

'Modestly successful comedian'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the US and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle.”

Trump argued that the US had contributed significantly more to Ukraine than Europe, adding, “The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back.”

Trump wrote, “Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalisation, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation.”

'Dictator without elections'

Trump also claimed that Zelensky had accepted that half of the US aid sent to Ukraine was “missing” and accused him of refusing to hold elections. “He is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle,’” Trump wrote.

Calling Zelensky a “Dictator without Elections,” Trump suggested that Ukraine’s future was at risk. “Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” he warned. He also added that only he and his administration could successfully negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

'I love Ukraine, but...'

“Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going,” Trump continued.

“I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues…..”

