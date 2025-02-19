US President Donald Trump has thrown his full support behind the House Republicans’ budget reconciliation plan, endorsing it on Wednesday just a day after the Senate pushed forward with its own $300 billion package.

Advertisment

Trump’s backing supports House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who has warned that the House may ignore the Senate’s proposal as it works to pass its own version.

.@realDonaldTrump is right!



House Republicans are working to deliver President Trump’s FULL agenda - not just a small part of it.



Let’s get it done, @HouseGOP! pic.twitter.com/Hw32oLAl0z — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 19, 2025

'W e need both Chambers to pass the House Budge t '

Advertisment

Praising both chambers, Trump said Republicans were doing a "SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM." However, he argued that while the Senate’s plan only addresses part of his agenda, the House version covers everything.

Also read: Did Biden leave NASA astronauts in space for 'political reasons'? Musk, Trump claim in joint interview

"However, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it! We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to 'kickstart' the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of 'ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.' It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

Advertisment

House Republicans vs. Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans, led by Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, have been pursuing a two-bill approach. Their plan would first focus on increasing funding for border security, energy, and defence while leaving the extension of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts for a later date.

Trump’s statement came a day after Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced that the Senate would move forward with its budget framework this week.

House Republicans, however, argue that splitting the legislation into two parts increases the risk of failure, given the GOP’s slim majority in the chamber.

Also read: ‘Unfortunate’: Zelensky slams Trump for living in ‘disinformation bubble’ after false claim on approval rating

The House budget plan would combine all these elements into a single, comprehensive bill. Speaker Johnson is expected to bring the bill to the floor next week but is still working to secure enough votes.

Johnson welcomed Trump’s endorsement, posting on X that Trump "is right!"

"House Republicans are working to deliver President Trump’s FULL agenda - not just a small part of it. Let’s get it done," Johnson wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)