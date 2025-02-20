Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, has said a ceasefire in the war with Russia could occur before the end of the year.

"I think it is going to happen. There are most of the components for it to happen," Budanov said in a YouTube interview. However, he did not provide further details.

"How long it will be, how effective it will be – is another question," Budanov added.

Donald Trump surprised Kyiv and Europe after he called Russian President Vladimir Putin last week to start peace talks on Ukraine “immediately.”

Shortly after his call with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone call with Donald Trump.

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE," Trump said.

Later, Zelensky met US Vice President JD Vance on the sidelines of the Munich Security Summit and demanded "real security guarantees" for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Feb 18) hosted breakthrough US-Russia talks to discuss ways to end the Ukraine war and strengthen American-Russian relations.

However, Ukraine was not part of the talks, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that no peace agreement can be reached without Kyiv's presence.

The US-Russia talks without the involvement of Europe and Ukraine have strained ties between Washington and Kyiv with President Trump and Zelensky exchanging criticism on Wednesday.

Zelensky accused Trump of living in a "disinformation bubble" created by Russia. He also refuted Trump’s claim that most of Ukraine’s support comes from the US, saying, "The truth is somewhere else."

Trump, on the other hand, called Zelensky a "dictator without elections."

(With inputs from agencies)