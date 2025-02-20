US President Donald Trump said that he thinks the federal government should "take over" and run Washington DC to make it safe.

Trump extended his support behind congressional efforts for a federal takeover of the US's capital, saying that he approves putting the District of Columbia back under direct federal control.

The US president complained about crime and homelessness in the district, Trump said while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

"I think we should take over Washington, D.C. — make it safe.” He added, “I think that we should govern the District of Columbia," he said.

'City govt not doing the job'

He further said that the city's government was not "doing the job", adding that the city has a "great police department" which is not being "utilised properly".

Stressing, that there was "too much crime" in the city, Trump said, "People are getting killed, people are being hurt.”

He also complained about homeless encampments in DC, saying there was too much graffiti, too many tents on the lawns, homeless people all over the place.”

Trump argued that these issues must be dealt with swiftly. He added that foreign leaders French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are "coming over" to see and "you can’t have tents all over your beautiful, your once-magnificent plazas, lawns, and all.”

Earlier this month, GOP lawmakers introduced a bill that would repeal "the District of Columbia Home Rule Act" which would eliminate the city's local government and allow the federal government to take over its governance.

