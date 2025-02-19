US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 18) announced that he has ordered the firing of all remaining US attorneys appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden, as part of a broad effort to reshape the Department of Justice.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump cited politicization "like never before".

'America's Golden Age'

Trump alleged that "Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before."

"Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining 'Biden Era' US Attorneys," he said.

"We must 'clean house' IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence," Trump added. "America's Golden Age must have a fair Justice System - THAT BEGINS TODAY!," he added.

A standard practice?

As per AFP, it is standard practice for incoming presidents to replace US attorneys, the chief federal prosecutors overseeing the 94 federal court districts across the country.

In anticipation of being replaced, many Biden-era US attorneys had already resigned following Trump’s November election victory.

This shakeup comes following Trump's long-standing accusations against the Justice Department. Trump claims that the DoJ is biased, particularly due to its investigations into him. Since taking office, he has implemented a major shakeup, firing, demoting, or reassigning multiple senior officials.

Among those dismissed were members of Special Counsel Jack Smith's office—the team responsible for prosecuting Trump in two now-abandoned criminal cases.

Additionally, the acting US attorney for the influential Southern District of New York, a Trump appointee, resigned last week after reportedly being asked to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

(With inputs from agencies)