US President Donald Trump has again questioned the $21 million USAID fund for boosting voter turnout in India, suggesting it was meant to influence elections.

Advertisment

Trump's administration cancelled the fund, citing concerns over foreign interference in domestic elections.

“USD 21 million going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We are giving $21 million for voter turnout in India, what about us? I want voter turnout too, Governor…$29 million to strengthen political landscape in Bangladesh went to a firm that nobody ever heard of,” the US President told governors in a video shared by National Desk.

Also read | Zelensky backing down on minerals deal? Ukrainian Prez's video suggests Trump may have won this round of negotiations

Advertisment

This is the third straight remark by Trump on the $21 million fund controversy.

“Kickback scheme”

Earlier Donald Trump on Friday criticised USAID funding to India, labeling the $21 million allocated for "voter turnout" as "a kickback scheme". Trump didn't provide evidence or clarify who benefited from the alleged scheme.

Advertisment

"$21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems... it's a kickback scheme, you know. In many cases, many of these cases actually, you have no idea what we’re talking about. That means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on," Trump said at a Republican Governors' conference.

Also read | 'False and fabricated': Why was Indian-American Ruby Dhalla disqualified from Canada PM race?

Friday’s remark comes a day after he questioned a move by former president Joe Biden's administration to provide $21 million to India for "voter turnout" and questioned if they were "trying to get somebody else elected".

"USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. Why do we need to spend USD 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they (the Biden administration) were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian government... This is a total breakthrough," he said.

Also read | Who are six Israeli hostages released in latest phase of Gaza truce? Know all about them here

India's response

The Indian government is looking into reports of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding election-related activities, with the external affairs ministry on Friday describing the matter as “deeply troubling” since it relates to foreign interference in internal affairs.

"Relevant departments and authorities are looking into the information put out by the American administration regarding certain US activities and funding. We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain US activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling,” Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

(With inputs from agencies)