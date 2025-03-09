The Israeli military has confirmed it carried out an airstrike on Sunday (March 9), targeting militants who were attempting to plant an explosive device in northern Gaza.

"Earlier today, several terrorists were identified operating in proximity to IDF troops and attempting to plant an explosive device in the ground in northern Gaza," the military said. It added that an Israeli warplane "struck the terrorists."

Palestinian media reported that two individuals lost their lives in the attack, which took place in the eastern Shejaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City. While some reports suggested that artillery fire was involved, the Israeli military said that an Israeli Air Force drone conducted the strike.

Hamas pushes for truce talks

Meanwhile, Hamas reiterated its demand to move directly into negotiations for the second phase of Gaza truce. The group met with mediators in Cairo over the weekend, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian aid to enter the besieged territory "without restrictions or conditions," according to a Hamas press release.

The high-level delegation also called for "moving directly to begin negotiations for the second phase" of the deal, which is intended to pave the way for a lasting ceasefire. Hamas's demands include a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, lifting the blockade, rebuilding the territory, and financial support.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that a delegation would travel to Doha on Monday for further discussions. Israel has expressed its preference for extending the first phase of the truce until mid-April.

The initial truce, which lasted six weeks before expiring on March 1, saw the exchange of 25 living hostages and eight bodies for the release of approximately 1,800 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

