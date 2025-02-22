Israel in a social media post has claimed that "a Jewish baby and toddler" were killed by Hamas terrorists with their bare hands.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seems to have lost this round and seems to have given in to US President Donald Trump's demands to give America access to his country's critical mineral deposits.

In other news, US President Donald Trump has again questioned the $21 million USAID fund for boosting voter turnout in India, suggesting it was meant to influence elections.

Hamas murdered young hostages? Israel claims 'terrorists' killed 10-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel Bibas with 'bare hands'

Zelensky backing down on minerals deal? Ukrainian Prez's video suggests Trump may have won this round of negotiations

'$21 mn going to my friend PM Modi for voter turnout’ Trump’s third swipe on USAID

India | Several workers feared trapped after tunnel roof collapses in Telangana; CM Reddy reacts

At least six workers have been feared trapped after a section of a roof collapsed in the under construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district of India's southern state of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

Shaktikanta Das, former RBI governor, appointed principal secretary to PM

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das was on Saturday appointed the second Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. P K Mishra, a retired IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the prime minister.According to an official order, the tenure of Das, a retired IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, will be "co-terminus" with the term of the prime minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

'Totally illegal': Mahua Moitra slams railways over X takedown request on stampede videos

TMC leader Mahua Moitra has criticised the Ministry of Railways for allegedly asking social media platform X to remove videos related to the New Delhi Railway Station stampede. She asserted that there is no legal provision allowing the Railways to make such a demand.

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB demands ICC explanation after India's national anthem played before AUS-ENG match

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought an explanation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after India's national anthem was briefly played at the start of the Australia-England Champions Trophy match in Lahore on Saturday.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney steps down from federal case: 'Under no circumstances can I continue ...'

Disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs's attorney Anthony Ricco has announced that he's stepping down as counsel. Ricco was one of the lawyers representing the rapper in his federal case.

Embracing roots: FBI chief Kash Patel's notable displays of Hindu heritage

Newly appointed director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel who officially took oath on Friday (Feb 21) on the Bhagavad Gita has sparked discussions.

Pedophile predator travelled 240km to violently rape 12-year-old he met on Snapchat; Jailed for 7 years

A homeless man, who travelled around 150 miles (over 241 kilometres) to rape a 12-year-old girl, was sentenced to seven years in prison by a UK court on Friday (Feb 21).