TMC leader Mahua Moitra has criticised the Ministry of Railways for allegedly asking social media platform X to remove videos related to the New Delhi Railway Station stampede. She asserted that there is no legal provision allowing the Railways to make such a demand.

Moitra wrote on X, “There is NO, repeat NO legal provision by which @RailMinIndia can ask X to remove videos of ND stampede—totally illegal. Railway’s fig leaf of ‘may create unwarranted law and order situation’ is pure and utter BS.”

There is NO, repeat NO legal provision by which @RailMinIndia can ask X to remove videos of ND stampede-totally illegal. Railway’s fig leaf of “may create unwarranted law and order situation” is pure & utter BS. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 22, 2025

Reports indicate that the Railway Ministry sent a notice to X on February 17, requesting the removal of certain videos within 36 hours.

The ministry cited "ethical norms" and the platform’s content policy as the basis for the request, arguing that such content could lead to law-and-order concerns.

Delhi High Court seeks Railways’ response

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has taken up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the February 15 stampede, which claimed 18 lives. The petition alleges that administrative negligence and overcrowding caused by simultaneous train arrivals on the Delhi-Prayagraj route led to the tragedy. It argues that the incident violated Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life.

A bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has directed the Railway Board to examine the matter and submit a short affidavit outlining the steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The next hearing is scheduled for March 26.

Railways plan crowd management measures

In response to the incident, the Railways is planning to construct permanent holding areas at around 60 major stations nationwide to manage large crowds and reduce congestion risks. The ministry is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence and advanced monitoring systems to predict peak hours and regulate passenger movement in real-time.

(With inputs from agencies)