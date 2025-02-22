A question asked in an exam of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur went viral for referring its alumnus and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's attempt to 'tune into Mann Ki Baat' - a radio programme of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The question was asked in a physics quiz and suggested students to help Kejriwal into tuning into the Vividh Bharti FM show after his "crushing defeat" in Delhi assembly election on February 8.

During the quiz of the department of electrical engineering held on February 11, students were asked to design a filter which Kejriwal can use to "pass a content of one radio channel while attenuating the adjacent two channels by -60db to tune into PM's broadcast".

They were supposed to design the filter using R (resistor), L (inductor) and C (capacitor). The question further said that since Kejriwal spent a great amount of money on the election campaign, he could afford a resistor of 50 ohms only.

The question had two parts with two marks each.

To make exam 'more engaging'

As the question paper circulated on the social media platform X, the authorities of the institute claimed they wanted to make the exam "more engaging".

"It has come to our attention that a question from an exam in the department of electrical engineering has been circulating on social media. We would like to clarify that the faculty member in question frequently incorporates references to well-known personalities—both real and fictional—to make exam questions more engaging for students," an II-K official said in statement.

"In the past, similar references have included characters such as Tony Stark. The intent behind this approach is purely academic, with no other implications," the statement further added.

Meanwhile, a student of the institute said, "The names of Arvind Kejriwal or Mann Ki Baat in the question were used for added effect. There are professors who make questions interesting with their innovations by incorporating current events," TOI reported.

'Trolling Arvind Kejriwal via an exam paper'

Meanwhile, internet shared its response on the question with some making fun of it while others calling it a sign of "narrow-minded society".

One user of the social media platform X shared the question paper's image and wrote, "IIT Kanpur Prof is trolling Arvind Kejriwal via an exam paper" with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile another said, "This is brilliant. Engineering students love application-oriented teaching. Only thing relevant to them in this question is frequencies, resistance & noise level. Rest is for us to outrage on social media."

"This is a fantastic example of contextualising a theoretical question in a real-life scenario to make it more relatable," responded another.

(With inputs from agencies)