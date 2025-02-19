Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to the appointment of Rekha Gupta as the next Delhi chief minister of Delhi on Wednesday (Feb 19).

“Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

“I hope that she will fulfill all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every work for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi,” he added.

Former chief minister of Delhi Atishi, who resigned from the post on February 9, also congratulated Gupta.

“Congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. It is a matter of happiness that Delhi will be led by a woman,” she posted on X.

“I hope that the promises made to the people of Delhi will be fulfilled. You will get the full support of Aam Aadmi Party for the development of Delhi.”

Rekha Gupta as next Delhi CM

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party on Wednesday (Feb 19) elected Rekha Gupta as its leader. She is set to become the chief minister of Delhi, with the grand oath-taking ceremony scheduled to happen on Thursday (Feb 20).

A first-time MLA, Gupta contested the Shalimar Bagh constituency in the Delhi assembly elections against AAP's Bandana Kumari and won by 29,595 votes, marking the end of AAP’s decade-long hold in the area.

“Committed to taking Delhi to new heights,” Rekha Gupta said after being elected as the new Delhi Chief Minister. She further vowed to work with “full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi.”

Parvesh Verma will be the Deputy Chief Minister while Vijender Gupta will be the next speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi with a landslide victory after 27 years by ousting the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party secured 48 out of 70 assembly seats, while AAP faced a massive defeat, winning only 22 seats. On the other hand, Congress failed to win any seat for the third time in a row.

BJP Delhi congratulated Rekha Gupta in an X post, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji on being elected the leader of the Delhi BJP Legislative Party. We have full faith that the state will progress under your leadership.”

(With inputs from agencies)