Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas

Israeli security cabinet approved the Gaza ceasefire deal on Friday (Jan 17), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. The deal will now move to the full cabinet for a discussion and vote expected to be held before Shabbat begins.

Chrystia Freeland enters race to replace Trudeau as Canada's prime minister. Who is she?

Justin Trudeau's 'Minister of Everything' Chrystia Freeland announced on Friday (Jan 17) that she will run for leadership of Canada's Liberal Party, stressing that it is time to fight as US President-elect Donald Trump is threatening the country.

Trump holds phone talks with 'chairman Xi' over TikTok as potential ban looms

China President Xi Jinping held talks with US President-elect Donald Trump over the phone on Friday (Jan 17), reported Chinese state media.

Joe Biden commutes sentences of nearly 2,500 drug dealers

In a record set ahead of his departure from the White House, US President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of around 2,500 non-violent drug dealers on Friday (Jan 17).

Trump inauguration protest: What to know about People's March in DC?

As America looks forward to Donald Trump's inauguration day, thousands of people are expected to rally on Saturday (Jan 18) in Washington and other cities across the country as part of the People's March, to protest against the GOP's policies.

What's life post TikTok ban? Here's what US should learn from India

TikTok, a social media platform that gained massive attention post-2017, especially by Gen Z, is on the verge of being banned in the United States. The decision that is on the table of the US Supreme Court can come as soon as January 19.

'Shameful,' Russia sentences late opposition leader Navalny's lawyers to years in prison

Russia on Friday (Jan 17) sentenced three lawyers who defended opposition leader Alexei Navalny, for bringing his messages from prison to the outside world.

Iran, Russia sign nuclear plant deal, 20-year security agreement as Putin, Pezeshkian hold meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday (Jan 17) held talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the capital Moscow ahead of the signing of a 20-year strategic partnership treaty.

Saif Ali Khan was soaked in blood, reveals auto driver who took the actor to the hospital

The auto-rickshaw driver, who took the actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after he was stabbed by the intruder, shared details of the incident that occurred on Jan 16.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025 to be announced on...

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement on Friday (Jan 17) that the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and for the three-match ODI series against England will be announced on Saturday (Jan 18).