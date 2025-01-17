Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday (Jan 17) held talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the capital Moscow ahead of the signing of a 20-year strategic partnership treaty. The deal has already stoked tensions in the West as it paves way for deeper defence cooperation between the two nations. Pezeshkian is on his first bilateral visit to Russia since assuming office last July.

“We will discuss all areas of our co-operation and sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement,” the Russian leader said. “We have been working on it for a long time and I am very pleased that this work has been completed,” he said, adding it should further boost trade and economic ties.

Deal on nuclear power plant

Putin said ahead of the meeting he believed the two nations would finalise a deal on building a nuclear power plant in Iran.

Russia built Iran’s first nuclear plant, which became operational in 2013. The two nations have already signed contracts for two additional reactors.

Earlier, the Kremlin said Iran was an important partner of Russia. "Iran is an important partner for us with which we are developing multifaceted co-operation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Mutual defence clause not included

Russia over the past few years has deepened its ties with nations considered as rival by US, including North Korea. Russia has even signed a mutual defence treaty with Minsk and Pyongyang; however, a similar deal has not bee reached between Moscow and Iran.

Even as the West remains wary of the deepening Iran-Russia bonhomie, both nations maintain their partnership is not aimed against any other country.

Iran has been accused of providing its suicide kamikaze drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has given its S-300 air defence system to Iran and is believed to be in the process of giving advanced fighter jets.

Earlier, Pezeshkian participated in the BRICS summit in Kazan and held discussions with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Putin.

(With inputs from agencies)