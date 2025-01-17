In a record set ahead of his departure from the White House, US President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of around 2,500 non-violent drug dealers on Friday (Jan 17). This was the highest number in a single day by any US president. This came after last month he granted clemency to around 1,500 people who were serving their sentences and 37 federal death row inmates.

Biden said in a statement, “Today, I am commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offences who are serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice."

“Today’s clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes," he further added.

Biden's first major clemency after the November presidential election was his son Hunter Biden's, which was not part of any policy agenda.

Hunter was charged by US Special Counsel David Weiss with three felonies stemming from his purchase and possession of a Colt Cobra.38 revolver in October 2018.

The first two charges in the case overlapped. Hunter has been accused of making a false statement material to a firearms sale and making a false statement in a firearms transaction record.

Prosecutors contended he committed a crime when he ticked a box indicating "no" next to a question asking if he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance or addicted to a controlled substance.

The third charge is that Hunter Biden violated a law that bars users of illegal drugs or drug addicts from possessing a firearm.

(With inputs from agencies)