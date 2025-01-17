A claim has emerged against Donald Trump Jr stating that the group of people who were seen wearing Make America Great Again caps at the lunch hosted by him in Greenland were not Trump supporters. In reality, they were homeless people who were lured by free food, it is alleged.

Trump Jr, who visited the Greenland capital Nuuk last week after his father said the US must take control of the Danish territory, went to the Hotel Hans Egede with a group of people for lunch. The people were seen wearing MAGA hats, and Trump Jr. told them he was going to "treat" them well.

The hotel's management said many people in the group did not even know Trump Jr and his team found them on the streets.

The chief executive of the hotel, Jørgen Bay-Kastrup, while speaking to The Guardian called the people homeless and said, Trump Jr “had just met them in the street and invited them for lunch, or his staff did. But I don’t think they knew who they were inviting”.

Further speaking he said it was a "little bit strange" as he had never seen those guests before and would never see affording the hotel as "out of their economic means".

Bay-Kastrup told the British news agency that the group of 15 people ate a traditional Greenlandic lunch including fish and caribou.

“They were just, ‘Hey, somebody invited us for lunch, let’s go and join him’. I think they found out later who it was," he added in his statement.

However, a spokesperson of Trump Jr denied the claims calling them “beyond the pale ridiculous”.

(With inputs from agencies)