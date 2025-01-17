Gaza ceasefire LIVE: The Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal is closest to its execution as the first stage of the deal is expected to start on Sunday (Jan 19), when Gaza hostages will be released. The Israeli security cabinet is currently holding a meeting and the full government is expected to meet tomorrow evening to approve the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

Advertisment

"Subject to the approval of the cabinet and the government, and the implementation of the agreement, the release of the hostages can proceed according to the planned framework, with the hostages expected to be released as early as Sunday," the office said in a statement, AFP reported.

Follow WION's live blog for more updates.