Gaza ceasefire LIVE: The Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal is closest to its execution as the first stage of the deal is expected to start on Sunday (Jan 19), when Gaza hostages will be released. The Israeli security cabinet is currently holding a meeting and the full government is expected to meet tomorrow evening to approve the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.
"Subject to the approval of the cabinet and the government, and the implementation of the agreement, the release of the hostages can proceed according to the planned framework, with the hostages expected to be released as early as Sunday," the office said in a statement, AFP reported.
Jan 17, 2025 23:40 IST
Jan 17, 2025 23:06 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Israeli cabinet begins meeting on ceasefire deal: Report
Israel began its full cabinet meeting to vote on the Gaza ceasefire and hostages release deal with Hamas, Israeli media reported. Israeli security cabinet met earlier on Friday to vote on the deal.
Jan 17, 2025 22:42 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: IDF builds complexes near Gaza border to welcome hostages
The Israeli Defence Force has established three complexes near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip to receive hostages expected to be released by Hamas on Sunday.
Jan 17, 2025 22:41 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Palestinian Authority sends team to Cairo for post-war management talks
The Palestinian Authority dispatched a team of officials to Cairo after Israel approved the Gaza truce deal to discuss the post-war management of Gaza. The discussion will led by Egypt to finalise details regarding who will control the Rafah Border Crossing.
Jan 17, 2025 22:41 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Israeli Prison Service taking measures to prevent 'public display of joy' when Palestinians released
The Israel Prison Service said in a statement on Friday that it is taking measures to block the "public display of joy" at the time when Palestinian prisoners are released as part of the truce deal.
“The commissioner of the Israel Prison Service, Kobi Yakobi, instructed that… to prevent public displays of joy in Ashkelon and other areas of Israel, the escort from ‘Shikma’ Prison will not be handled by civilian buses of the [International Committee of the] Red Cross,” the statement says.
Jan 17, 2025 20:16 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Haredi ministers leave cabinet meeting ahead of Shabbat leaving notes they back deal
Several Haredi ministers left the ongoing meeting of the Israeli security cabinet ahead of Shabbat but left notes which said they backed the deal, Channel 12 reported.
Jan 17, 2025 18:59 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Smotrich and Ben Gvir’s parties denied backing truce
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party denied supporting the deal.
Jan 17, 2025 18:39 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Israeli security cabinet approves deal with Hamas
Israeli security cabinet approved the Gaza ceasefire deal on Friday (Jan 17), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. The deal will now move to the full cabinet for a discussion and vote expected to be held before Shabbat begins.
Following an evaluation of all diplomatic, security and humanitarian aspects, and while understanding that the proposed deal supports the achievement of the objectives of the war, the Security Cabinet has recommended that the Government approve the proposed framework.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 17, 2025
Jan 17, 2025 17:49 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Israel made no real efforts to address war crime allegations in Gaza, says ICC
The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor Karim Khan alleged on Friday (Jan 17) that Israelis did not make any "real effort” to investigate the allegation of war crimes in Gaza.
“We’re here as a court of last resort and ...as we speak right now, we haven’t seen any real effort by the State of Israel to take action that would meet the established jurisprudence, which is investigations regarding the same suspects for the same conduct,” Khan told Reuters.
Jan 17, 2025 17:28 IST
Gaza Ceasefire LIVE: A glimpse of security cabinet meeting head by Netanyahu
The Security Cabinet discussion has begun, at the Prime Minister's Office.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 17, 2025
Before the meeting, an operational security assessment was held on the implementation of the agreement, chaired by Prime Minister Netanyahu, together with the negotiating team which has returned from Doha pic.twitter.com/3uPMwTSO3U
Jan 17, 2025 17:21 IST
Gaza Ceasefire LIVE: Names of 33 hostages released
The Times of Israel newspaper has released the names of the hostages who are expected to be released in the first stage of the ceasefire deal with Hamas.
The names in the list have been reported as: Liri Albag, Itzhak Elgarat, Karina Ariev, Ohad Ben Ami, Ariel Bibas, Yarden Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Shiri Bibas, Agam Berger, Gonen Romi, Daniella Gilboa, Emily Damari, Sagui Dekel Chen, Iair Horn, Omer Wenkert, Alexandre Sasha Troufanov, Arbel Yehoud, Ohad Yahalomi, Eliya Cohen, Or Levy, Naama Levy, Oded Lifshitz, Gadi Moshe Mozes, Avraham (Avera) Mengisto, Shlomo Mantzur , Keith Samuel Sigal, Tsachi Idan, Ofer Kalderon, Tal Shoham, Doron Steinbrecher, Omer Shem Tov, Hisham Al-Sayed and Eli Sharabi.
Jan 17, 2025 17:17 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: 113 killed in Gaza since truce deal agreed upon: Officials
Gaza's civil defence said in a statement today that 113 people have died in the Strip since the announcement of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. More than 260 people have also sustained injuries. Of those killed, 28 were children and 31 were women.
Jan 17, 2025 17:11 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: 3 female Israeli soldiers first to be released on Sunday
Sources familiar with the issue told the news agency AFP that three Israeli female soldiers would be the first to be released on Sunday.
Jan 17, 2025 16:48 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Hostage families say Gaza deal will be ‘hard'
Families of the Israeli hostages in Gaza said the truce deal will be "hard" and called for all stages of the ceasefire agreement to be fulfilled.
Jan 17, 2025 16:45 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Ben-Gvir threatens to resign if 'disastrous' deal approved
Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir once again threatened the Netanyahu government that he would quit if the Gaza deal is approved.
אם "העסקה" תעבור, נצא מהממשלה בלב כבד ואעזוב משרד שהשקעתי בו את כל כוחי בשנתיים האחרונות. בלב כבד אני אצא אחרי שהקמתי את המשמר הלאומי שהולך וגדל, אחרי שעשיתי רפורמה בנשק, רפורמה בבתי הכלא, הקמת יחידה מיוחדת שנלחמת בהסתה, אחרי שהחזרתי את גאוות היחידה לשוטרים, ללוחמי הכליאה והאש,…— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 17, 2025
"I love Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will ensure he continues to serve as Prime Minister. However, I will leave because the signed deal is disastrous," he said in a post on X.
Jan 17, 2025 16:45 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: 2 French nationals among first hostages to be released by Hamas: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday (Jan 17) that French-Israeli citizens Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are in the first batch of hostages expected to be released on Sunday.
Jan 17, 2025 16:45 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Hamas says obstacles to deal overcome
Hamas released a statement on Friday (Jan 17) saying that the “obstacles that arose due to the occupation’s failure to abide by the terms of the ceasefire agreement were resolved at dawn today.”
Jan 17, 2025 16:44 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Gaza hostages expected to be released on Sunday
Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a statement on Friday (Jan 17) that the first batch of hostages is expected to be released on Sunday (Jan 19).
The release of the hostages can proceed according to the planned framework, with the hostages expected to be released as early as Sunday,” the statement said, AFP reported.
Jan 17, 2025 16:28 IST
Gaza ceasefire LIVE: Israel security cabinet meets to vote on Gaza deal
Israeli security cabinet started meeting on Friday (Jan 17) to discuss and vote on the Gaza ceasefire deal and hostages release.