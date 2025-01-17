

The auto-rickshaw driver, who took the actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after he was stabbed by the intruder, shared details of the incident that occurred on Jan 16.

In the early hours of Thursday (Jan 16), an intruder entered Saif and Kareena's 12th-floor apartment in Bandra with the intention of robbery. When caught by the staff, the unidentified man got into a scuffle with the actor, stabbing him six times with the knife.

Auto-rickshaw driver who took Saif Ali Khan to hospital

Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver, who was one of the eye-witnesses of Saif's condition after the attack, has shared what happened on the night of Jan 16.

Speaking to India Today TV, Singh recalled that initially, he was not able to identify Khan. Talking further, he revealed that he heard the sound of a lady screaming for help.

"I was in running and suddenly I heard a sound from the gate. A lady was screaming help from near the main gate saying rickshaw ruko (stop the rickshaw). Initially, I didn't know he was Saif Ali Khan and thought of it as a normal assault case," Rana said.

The first thing he asked after entering his vehicle was, "Kitna time lagega (How long will it take) to reach the hospital?'

The auto driver said that Saif, who was accompanied by a child (presumably Taimur), was able to walk and sat inside the auto himself.

''He (Saif Ali Khan) walked towards me himself and sat in the auto. He was in an injured state. A small child and one more person was with him. Soon after sitting in my auto, Saif Ali Khan asked me kitna time lagega. We reached the hospital in eight to ten minutes".

Adding that he didn't take the fare from the actor during the critical condition, Rana revealed that Saif was all stained in blood.

"He was bleeding from the neck and back. His white kurta turned red, and there was a lot of blood loss. I didn't even take the fare. I feel good that I could help him at that time," the driver said.

The actor revealed his identity after reaching the hospital. “It was only when we reached the hospital gate that he called the guard to fetch a stretcher, saying he was Saif Ali Khan,” said Rana. However, the actor refused to sit on a wheelchair before a stretcher was brought for him.

Saif Ali Khan health update

On Friday (Jan 17), the doctors of Lilavati Hospital gave a detailed health update on Saif Ali Khan, who is currently admitted to the hospital following surgery after a stabbing incident.

"Around noon on Friday, we shifted Saif to a special room. He is out of danger. He is completely cheerful. In fact, we are planning a discharge in next two to three days," said Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital.