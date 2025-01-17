The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement on Friday (Jan 17) that the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and for the three-match ODI series against England will be announced on Saturday (Jan 18).

The Indian team captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, will address a press conference in Mumbai. The press conference will start at 12:30 PM after the announcement of the squad.

"The Men's Selection Committee will select India's squad for the IDFC First Bank ODI series against England and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tomorrow in Mumbai. The Selection Meeting will be followed by a press conference, details of which are under," the BCCI statement read.

India will kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 19 in Dubai which will be followed by a high-octane clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. They will then lock horns with New Zealand on March 2.

With Rohit Sharma set to attend the press conference, any speculations on his possible exclusion are over. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should remain part of the Indian ODI set-up.

Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel will fight for a place as back-up wicketkeeper with the former being considered after showcasing his form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Men in Blue have won the Champions Trophy on two occasions in 2002 and 2013. In 2002 India shared the title with Sri Lanka while in 2013 they beat hosts England in the final. They had another opportunity to win the Champions Trophy in 2017 but lost to Pakistan in the final.