Top 10 world news: Israel airstrikes on Gaza, Fauci says US-approved vaccines effective against Delta variant & more

Israel carried out airstrikes against Islamist militant sites in Gaza on Friday , reportedly in retaliation to incendiary balloon launches from the Palestinian enclave.

Meanwhile, Amid the growing panic over the Delta variant of coronavirus, USA top coronavirus expert and White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci says that vaccines that have been authorised by the US are effective against the 'variant of concern' B.1.617.2.

In other news, the Taliban has expressed joy over the exit of all US and NATO forces from Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base, saying that they "welcome and support" it as a sign of an imminent final withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

Israel strikes Gaza after incendiary balloon launch





In retaliation to incendiary balloon launches from the Palestinian enclave Israel launches airstrikes against Islamist militant sites in Gaza.

US-authorised vaccines protect against Delta variant, says Dr Fauci

Repeating his request for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, USA top coronavirus expert Dr Anthony Fauci says that US authorised vaccines are effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Taliban 'welcome and support' exit of foreign forces from Bagram

The Taliban say that they "welcome and support" the exit of all US and NATO forces from Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base, a sign of an imminent final withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

US adds Pakistan, Turkey to list of countries implicated in use of child soldiers

The United States has added Turkey and Pakistan to Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA), a list of countries that are implicated in the use of child soldiers over the past year.

EU demands over Xinjiang 'unacceptable', says China

China accused the European Union of 'hypocrisy' and of setting 'unacceptable' preconditions for visiting Xinjiang region in China.

Pakistan inducts China-made VT-4 battle tanks

Pakistan has inducted VT-4 battle tanks built by China's state-owned Norinco company into its military. The tanks was earlier delivered to the Pakistan Army and have also been supplied to Thailand and Nigeria.

US calls report of China building more than 100 nuclear missile silos 'concerning'

The United States calls China's rapid build-up of its nuclear forces concerning and called on Beijing to engage with it "on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilising arms races."

France holds discussion on nuclear testing in French Polynesia over declassified report

After a declassified French defence report indicated the hidden impact of nuclear testing in French Polynesia between 1966-1996, the French government holds a round table meeting to discuss the issue.

Hundreds of turtle carcasses wash ashore in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan ship disaster

Hundreds of dead turtles have washed ashore in Sri Lanka. The marine disaster has reportedly caused death of 176 turtles, 20 dolphins and four whales to date.

Facebook introduces alerts, support option to combat extremism on its platform

Social media giant Facebook has introduced an option of getting alerts or warnings and a support system to combat extremism on its platform.