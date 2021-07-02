EU demands over Xinjiang 'unacceptable', says China

China on Friday accused the European Union of setting 'unacceptable' preconditions for visiting Xinjiang region in China. The Chinese mission to the European Union released a statement in this regard.

The mission also accused European Union of 'hypocrisy'.

“China has sent an invitation to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Xinjiang and the two sides have been in constant communication," said the statement as per South China Mrning Post

“China has also invited diplomats from the EU and its member states posted in China many times to visit Xinjiang. However, the trip has not been carried out due to preconditions set by the EU side, which are unacceptable to any sovereign state,” it added.

China faces allegations that Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang region are forced into 're-education' camps where they are indoctrinated, mistreated and tortured.

The US has already called the situation in Xinjiang a 'genocide'.

China has been denying the allegations and has been saying that its moves in Xinjiang have been designed to combat extremism and reduce poverty.

