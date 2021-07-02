Pakistan inducts China-made VT-4 battle tanks

Pakistan has inducted China's VT-4 battle tanks into its military.

The tanks built by China's state-owned Norinco company was earlier delivered to the Pakistan Army. The tanks have also been supplied to Thailand and Nigeria.

The VT-4 is a third-generation battle tank that possesses an automatic transmission system and 125mm smoothbore cannon including guided missile systems.

Watch:

It has "hunter-killer" capability along with thermal imaging system. Reports say the Pakistan Army officials inspected the first batch of VT-4 tanks. It was earlier tested in September last year.

The VT4 tank which was earlier known as MBT-3000 is a three-member crew based battle machine with a speed of 70 km per hour. The tank is mainly meant for exports and has advanced armoury and fire control capabilities.

China had first displayed the earlier model of MBT-3000 in 2012 at a defence exhibition in Paris while the advanced version VT-4 was unveiled during an exhibition in 2014 in Zhuhai, China.

The Thai government had earlier approved the tank and inducted it in 2017.

Pakistan had reportedly approved the VT-4 tanks two years ago and had taken the delivery of two tanks in April last year.

The Nigerian Army had also acquired the tank in April 2020.

The Pakistan Army had said the Chinese battle tanks have advanced armour protection, manoeuvrability, firepower capabilities and state-of-the-art technology.

Pakistan had earlier inducted the Al-Khalid-1 tank which was reportedly developed by China and Ukraine.

(With reports from Agencies)