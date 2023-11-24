Top 10 world news: Hamas releases 24 hostages, 34 arrested in Dublin riots, and more

Hamas said on Friday (Nov 24) that it released 24 hostages- 13 Israeli and 10 Thai and one Filipino amid a shaky four-day-long truce with Israel. "Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians,” said a source close to Hamas at the Rafah crossing, while speaking to AFP.

In Ireland, police arrested 34 rioters in the capital city of Dublin as protests broke out following the stabbing of five people at the City Centre.

In other news from around the world, the Indian Coast Guard inaugurated the 9th edition of the multi-agency National Level Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX) Friday (Nov 24) at Vadinar in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Hamas stated that a group of 13 hostages, who were taken captive in the October 7 attack carried out on Israel, were handed over as part of the temporary truce on Friday (Nov 24). "Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians,” said a source close to Hamas at the Rafah crossing, while speaking to AFP.

The Irish Police said on Friday (Nov 24) that they made 34 arrests for rioting in Dublin, adding more protests could follow after five people, including three children, were stabbed in the capital city.

The Indian Coast Guard is known as the 'Sentinels of the Sea', a maritime force that rescues a life at sea, almost every other day. In addition to maritime search and rescue, the Coast Guard is also tasked with preventing smuggling via the sea route, curbing transnational crime, and combating maritime pollution.

After the Starship was launched by Space X last week, it was followed by an emotional moment as the founder of the company and the richest man in the world Elon Musk met his father Errol Musk after seven years.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday (Nov 23) that more children in the country were sickened by apple puree pouches that were recently recalled due to lead contamination. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the FDA received 52 reports of elevated lead levels among children who reportedly consumed the product, up from 34 cases reported last week.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday (Nov 24) announced that it will give social media companies to have just seven days to align their terms of service, and other policies with Indian laws and regulations to address the hosting of deepfakes on their platforms.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has admitted that her own son lost "almost all" of his money due to investment in cryptocurrency. And she did try to advice him before he lost the big bucks.

To boost to its economy following a Covid-era slump, China has decided to offer free visa services to six countries - France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia. The visa exemptions will start from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024.

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan is apologising for his disrespectful remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan. Weeks after his comment sparked outrage, Mansoor has come forward with an apology.