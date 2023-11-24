After 7 years, Elon Musk meets his father. Ex-wife says, 'The family cried'

After the Starship was launched by Space X last week, it was followed by an emotional moment as the founder of the company and the richest man in the world Elon Musk met his father Errol Musk after seven years.



As per a report published in The Sun, the reunion happened at Boca Chica in Texas. The launch was attended by Errol Musk with his former wife Heide as well as granddaughter Cora.



For the first time in seven years, Elon Musk met his father, reported the outlet. The father and son have shared a tense relationship in the last few years, however, this time they decided to put their differences aside and meet each other.



The last time the father-son duo was together was in 2016 when Elon Musk celebrated his father's 70th birthday along with his brother Kimbal, according to The Sun in the report.

It reported that Errol Musk was taken back by surprise after he received the invite for the launch of Starship. "The family cried. It was pretty emotional stuff. Errol was very happy to see Elon, and Elon appeared very happy to see his father," said Heidi, while speaking to The Sun.



"They immediately sat down at Elon's table next to one another and started talking as though no time had passed," she further added.



Heidi called it a "touching moment" and said that the father and son spoke to each other for a long time.

SpaceX announces 'incredibly successful day'

This was the first time that the Starship spacecraft was able to go into space after the launch. However, eight minutes after lift-off the spacecraft exploded above the Gulf of Mexico.



However, a SpaceX announcer called it an "incredibly successful day". "Even though we did have a... rapid unscheduled disassembly of both the Super Heavy Booster and the ship," said the announcer.

Unlike the previous attempt which was made in April, there was a successful separation of the booster rocket from the mega ship, however, the rocket blew up and shortly after the spaceship also blasted into space.



Elon Musk has been hoping that Starship will be used one day for colonising Mars. At the launch, after the combination of the two stages of Starship, the rocket stood 397 feet (121 metres) tall, which is more than the Statue of Liberty's height of 90 feet.



Starship is the largest rocket ever created and its launch was among the biggest events for SpaceX.