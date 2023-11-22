Elon Musk declares X will donate its revenue to hospitals in Israel and Gaza

US billionaire Elon Musk announced Tuesday (Nov 21) that his social media platform X will donate a share of its advertising and subscription revenue to hospitals both in Israel and war-torn Gaza.

"X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising and subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza," Musk wrote in a post on X.

The announcement comes as Israel continues to pound terror infrastructure in Gaza, including hospitals where the Israeli forces say Hamas operatives have been hiding.

Elon Musk in another post provided details on how the funds will be wired to the Israeli and Gazan hospitals.

"We will track how funds are spent and go through the Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent, regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else," he wrote.

Musk took the decision after several reputed corporations, including Apple, Disney and IBM, pulled their ads off his X platform accusing it of failing to contain pro-Nazi content and hate speech.\

Similar concerns were raised after some of the ads were shown right next to the alleged 'antisemitic' posts on X.

Earlier, Musk faced allegations of himself promoting the antisemitic behaviour on X by supporting a conspiracy theory that suggests Jewish people "have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

(With inputs from agencies)

While quoting a post on X bearing the above message, Musk had said the user had "said the actual truth"

The controversy caused several advertisers including Warner Bros., Paramount Global and Comcast to temporarily stop spending on the platform.

The White House on Nov 17 also waded into the controversy, condemning Musk’s post and calling it an "abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate”.