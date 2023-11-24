US: More children sickened by fruit pouches tainted by lead, says FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday (Nov 23) that more children in the country were sickened by apple puree pouches that were recently recalled due to lead contamination. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the FDA received 52 reports of elevated lead levels among children who reportedly consumed the product, up from 34 cases reported last week.

The cases are spread across 22 states and involve children between the ages of 1 to 4, the FDA said in an update. The puree pouches were marketed under these brands: WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The report said that these products were sold by national grocery chains, including Dollar Tree, and online retailers such as Amazon.

On Thursday, the FDA said that it was still working with Dollar Tree to get the recalled products off of shelves in several states.

“This product should not be available for sale and consumers should not purchase or consume this product,” the agency further said and advised parents to dispose of the pouches by emptying the contents into the trash and discarding the packaging.

Exposure to lead can lead to serious learning, cognitive and behavioural problems. The American Academy of Pediatrics, meanwhile, has said that heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes.

Nearly a week back, the FDA announced it was screening imports of cinnamon from multiple countries for toxic lead contamination as children were falling sick after consuming apple puree and apple sauce pouches.

The FDA said that cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador was the likely source of high levels of lead found in recalled pouches linked to illnesses in the 34 cases earlier reported.

Officials told the Associated Press that one pouch of WanaBana apple cinnamon puree collected from a Dollar Tree store was found to have lead levels more than 200 times higher than proposed FDA guidance would allow.