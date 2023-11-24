Mansoor Ali Khan issues apology to Trisha after derogatory rape comment
Story highlights
The controversy erupted after Mansoor Ali Khan's statement during an interview where he said that he was left disappointed after their no bedroom or rape scene with Trisha in the film Leo. In the movie, Trisha and Mansoor didn't have a single scene together.
The controversy erupted after Mansoor Ali Khan's statement during an interview where he said that he was left disappointed after their no bedroom or rape scene with Trisha in the film Leo. In the movie, Trisha and Mansoor didn't have a single scene together.
Actor Mansoor Ali Khan is apologising for his disrespectful remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan. Weeks after his comment sparked outrage, Mansoor has come forward with an apology.
In the statement released, Khan said: "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding."
Soon after the actor's apology, Trisha indirectly reacted to it. Taking to X, the actress wrote, ''To err is human, to forgive is divine.''
trending now
The controversy erupted after Mansoor Ali Khan's statement during an interview where he said that he was left disappointed after their ''no bedroom rape scene'' with Trisha in the film Leo. In the movie, Trisha and Mansoor didn't have a single scene together.
To err is human,to forgive is divine🙏🏻— Trish (@trishtrashers) November 24, 2023
"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."
Condemning Mansoor's remark, Trisha vowed never to share a screen space with him ever again. In the statement, the actress said, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”
The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan - they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along; eeyy aamaa da macha correct ra maccha sorta thing. Robo Shankar said something on how he wants allowed to touch… pic.twitter.com/ZkRb2qxmMl— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 18, 2023
Many celebrities and netizens slammed Mansoor's derogatory comment, and even the actor got temporarily banned from The Nadigar Sangam, THE South Indian Artistes' Association.