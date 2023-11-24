Mansoor Ali Khan issues apology to Trisha after derogatory rape comment

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan is apologising for his disrespectful remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan. Weeks after his comment sparked outrage, Mansoor has come forward with an apology.

In the statement released, Khan said: "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding."

Soon after the actor's apology, Trisha indirectly reacted to it. Taking to X, the actress wrote, ''To err is human, to forgive is divine.''

The controversy erupted after Mansoor Ali Khan's statement during an interview where he said that he was left disappointed after their ''no bedroom rape scene'' with Trisha in the film Leo. In the movie, Trisha and Mansoor didn't have a single scene together. To err is human,to forgive is divine🙏🏻 — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 24, 2023 × "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."