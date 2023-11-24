Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages, 12 Thai nationals amid truce in Gaza

Hamas stated that a group of 13 hostages, who were taken captive in the October 7 attack carried out on Israel, were handed over as part of the temporary truce on Friday (Nov 24).



"Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians,” said a source close to Hamas at the Rafah crossing, while speaking to AFP.



A source from Hamas' military wing confirmed the handover, further stating, "This is the first group under the agreement."



In the first tranche, 13 women and child hostages were released after 49 days of captivity and handed over to the Red Cross, from where they headed back to Israel.

While they were en route to Rafah crossing, the hostages underwent brief medical examinations at a hospital in Khan Younis. The first batch of 13 Israeli hostages entered Egypt through Rafah crossing and were then handed over to the Israeli forces.



Confirming their handover to AFP, a source from Israeli forces said, "The 13 Israeli hostages are now with the Israeli security services.”

Meanwhile, the Red Cross said, "We are relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages.. We have facilitated this release by transporting them from Gaza to the Rafah border, marking the real-life impact of our role as a neutral intermediary between the parties."

Qatar, confirming the total tally, said a total of 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and one Filipino have been released so far. It further confirmed that Israel freed 39 prisoners as per the deal with Hamas.

This was part of the deal which was finalised after weeks of talks which involved Israel, Palestinian militant groups, Egypt, Qatar and the United States.



During the four-day temporary truce, Hamas is set to release at least 50 hostages, which leaves around 190 captives still in the hands of militants. In exchange, Israel is releasing 39 women and children from Israeli prisons, which equals 150 Palestinians prisoners, as per reports.

Watch: Israel-Hamas war: 4-day pause after 7 weeks of deadly fighting 12 Thai hostages released by Hamas

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that 12 Thai hostages, who were taken captive by Palestinian militants during the October 7 raids into Israel by Hamas were released, hours after the temporary began. ได้รับการยืนยันจากฝ่ายความมั่นคงและกระทรวงต่างประเทศว่า มีตัวประกันชาวไทย 12 คนได้ถูกปล่อยตัวออกมาแล้วขณะนี้เจ้าหน้าที่สถานทูตกำลังไปรับตัวอีก 1 ชั่วโมงน่าจะทราบชื่อและรายละเอียดต่างๆครับกรุณาคอยติดตาม — Srettha Thavisin (@Thavisin) November 24, 2023 × "It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released," PM Thavisin posted on X.



"Embassy officials are on their way to pick them up in another hour. Their names and details should be known. Please stay tuned,” he added.



A total of 25 Thai nationals were present among nearly 240 people who were taken hostage by gunmen during the cross-border raids into Israel last month.

(With inputs from agencies)