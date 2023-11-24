Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announces shock international retirement

Star Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has announced his shocking retirement from international cricket, effective immediately. Overlooked in the World Cup 2023 squad despite impressive shows in franchise-based T20 leagues around the globe, Imad was a guest host at one of the local TV shows during the marquee event. The lanky cricketer made his decision public via a post on social media on Friday.

"In recent days, I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career, and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," Imad wrote on X. "I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan.

"Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards, with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success, and I look forward to watching the team excel,” he added.

Imad hogged the limelight after winning the Youth World Cup in 2006 and even captained Pakistan in the same event two years later in 2008. He, however, had to wait for seven years for his first appearance in the green jersey, as his debut came in 2015, filling in for then recently suspended Saeed Ajmal in the team.

Imad made his T20I debut in 2015 when cricket resumed in the country for the first time since the 2009 Lahore attack. A year later, the Swansea-born cricketer represented Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in India.

Having played 121 matches for Pakistan across two formats (55 ODIs and 66 T20Is), Imad picked 44 wickets and scored 986 runs in the One-Dayers; whereas, in the shortest format, 65 wickets and hit 486 runs. Interestingly, his best bowling figures in both formats read five for 14.