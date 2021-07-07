Top 10 world news: Haiti President assassinated, Taliban attacks Badghis capital and more

President Jovenel Moise of Haiti was assassinated by an unknown group of men, according to Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. In addition to the late President, First Lady Martine Moïse was also shot, but she has survived and is under medical observation. After Moise's demise, for now, Claude Joseph has taken control of the Caribbean country.

Since the start of the US military's final withdrawal of about 2,500 troops, the Taliban has made a big headway into Afghanistan, capturing areas. Recently, the Taliban launched a fresh attack against on Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis. As fighting takes place inside the city, this is the Taliban's first assault on a provincial capital since they began their major offensive.

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated, wife injured; World leaders pay tribute

A shocking announcement was made by the interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, announcing the death of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise.

Taliban launches fresh attack on northwestern Afghan province

As the Taliban continued its assault with US troops leaving Afghanistan on Wednesday, it attacked Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis. The militants have been gaining a foothold in the north, which was not their traditional stronghold amid fierce fighting with Afghan troops.

CDC says Delta variant dominant in US, makes up more than half of COVID-19 cases

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious Delta variant has become the leading Coronavirus strain in the US, accounting for more than 51 per cent of all Coronavirus infections in the country.

New Zealand will not follow UK's 'live with Covid' policy: Jacinda Ardern

Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, urged people to "live with" the Coronavirus, but his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern rejected this plan.

Israel orders demolition of Palestinian homes in West Bank village

Israel ordered the demolition of Palestinian homes in the northern Jordan Valley, located in the occupied West Bank, 63 people were displaced from the area, which was designated as a military firing range, according to Palestinian officials.

Japan to impose virus emergency in Tokyo during Olympics: Reports

According to reports, Japan plans to declare a virus state of emergency during the Olympics, meaning spectators could be barred from venues.

Myanmar protesters mark 1962 rallies against first junta

More than five months after the country's latest junta came to power, protesters from across Myanmar took to the streets to mark the anniversary of student protests against Myanmar's first junta in 1962.

Ghani says Taliban cannot make Afghan government surrender, even in 100 years

Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president, said on Tuesday that even in 100 years, the Taliban cannot overthrow the Afghan government. According to him, the Taliban and its supporters are solely responsible for the current bloodshed and destruction in Afghanistan.

Trump told Chief of Staff, 'Hitler did good things': Book

Former US President Donald Trump has again landed in controversy. According to recent revelations, Trump once told John Kelly, his then-chief of staff, that Hitler did a lot of good things.

Watch: Iran takes steps to make enriched Uranium metal, decision draws criticism